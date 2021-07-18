Holocene Advisors LP Purchases New Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 135,993 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,784,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.19% of United Rentals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $447,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on URI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.62.

URI stock opened at $306.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $319.67. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $151.41 and a one year high of $354.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.14 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

