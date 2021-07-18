Holocene Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 73.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,211,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 511,268 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Vontier were worth $36,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,161,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vontier by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 17,959 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,279,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Vontier by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Vontier by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

NYSE:VNT opened at $31.14 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.52.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VNT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.