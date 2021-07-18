Holocene Advisors LP Increases Stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 416.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,598 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 458,483 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.42% of TripAdvisor worth $30,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.89.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRIP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price target on TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.28.

In related news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 5,015 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $205,414.40. Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 2,443 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $109,324.25. Insiders have sold 27,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,941 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

