Holocene Advisors LP Has $26.83 Million Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 2,123.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637,008 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.80% of PagerDuty worth $26,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PD. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in PagerDuty by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 195,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 7,702 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 13,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PD opened at $38.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.13. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $336,339.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $2,933,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 316,238 shares of company stock worth $12,976,888. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

