Holocene Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Holocene Advisors LP trimmed its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,158,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,664 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Avantor were worth $33,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,163,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,662,000 after buying an additional 15,742,336 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 825.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,571,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,737,000 after buying an additional 10,321,479 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $246,656,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,358,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,048,000 after buying an additional 5,141,022 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth $146,515,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 18,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $652,766.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $80,589,334.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,839.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,509,997 shares of company stock worth $109,411,655. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $36.35 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.27 and a 12 month high of $36.52. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 125.34, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.44.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

