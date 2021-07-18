Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 2,675,000 Shares of Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Stock

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 2,675,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $34,240,000.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of DPW opened at $2.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $10.94.

Get Ault Global alerts:

Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.25 million during the quarter. Ault Global had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 76.80%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPW. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Ault Global in the 4th quarter valued at $2,282,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Ault Global during the 1st quarter worth about $409,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ault Global by 222.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 105,875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ault Global by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 91,437 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in Ault Global during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ault Global

Ault Global Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Ault Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ault Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.