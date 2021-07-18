Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a decrease of 64.5% from the June 15th total of 6,360,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 805,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

HGV stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $39.01. 419,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,533. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.65. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $48.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 650.17 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sherri A. Silver sold 10,446 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $464,847.00. Also, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,847,678.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,959.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth $28,770,000. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $26,549,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 358,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,424,000 after acquiring an additional 246,711 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,891,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,900,000 after acquiring an additional 904,977 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

