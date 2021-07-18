Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a decrease of 64.5% from the June 15th total of 6,360,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 805,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
HGV stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $39.01. 419,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,533. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.65. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $48.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 650.17 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.
Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth $28,770,000. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $26,549,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 358,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,424,000 after acquiring an additional 246,711 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,891,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,900,000 after acquiring an additional 904,977 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.
