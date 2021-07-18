Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 956 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 19.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

NYSE:PEG opened at $61.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,155. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.