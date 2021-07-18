Hilltop Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065,967 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,937,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,477,000 after buying an additional 2,977,421 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $140,753,000. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 20,696,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,412,000 after buying an additional 1,787,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,263,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,713,000 after buying an additional 1,710,092 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $51.07 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $53.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.05.

