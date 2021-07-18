Hilltop Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 17.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 8.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,399,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Autohome by 18.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Autohome by 35.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Autohome in the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Autohome in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $60.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.52. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.88 and a 1-year high of $147.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.51.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. CLSA lowered shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.33.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

