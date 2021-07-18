Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 3,148 Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 235.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 613,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,437,000 after buying an additional 430,686 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 493.3% in the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 108,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,854,000 after buying an additional 90,134 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,538,000 after buying an additional 34,429 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 20,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 394,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,488,000 after buying an additional 18,910 shares during the last quarter.

GBIL stock opened at $100.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.11. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $100.09 and a 52 week high of $100.47.

