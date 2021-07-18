Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 68,500 trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 68,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRVG. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of trivago by 815.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 177,075 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of trivago by 232.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,200,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 839,654 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of trivago during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of trivago during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of trivago during the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Institutional investors own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRVG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.81.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG opened at $2.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 1.77. trivago has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $5.88.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.52 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 25.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. On average, analysts expect that trivago will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

trivago Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

