Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 212.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 40.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $48.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $43.45 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.01. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

In related news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,595 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,352. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

