Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,602 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,354,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,649,000 after buying an additional 2,124,561 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,976,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,235,000 after buying an additional 1,832,859 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,247,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,561,000 after buying an additional 513,776 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,713,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,822,000 after buying an additional 131,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,869,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,978,000 after buying an additional 168,135 shares during the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBVA. Societe Generale raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

