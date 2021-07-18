Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 18,531 Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBW. Matisse Capital grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 9,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 21,163 shares during the last quarter.

Get Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund alerts:

Shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $15.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

About Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.