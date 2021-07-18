Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New $231,000 Investment in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,381,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $15,622,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,782,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,919,000 after purchasing an additional 878,391 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 407.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,311,000 after purchasing an additional 871,119 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $14,063,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 87.62%.

DOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

