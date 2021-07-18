Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New $210,000 Investment in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,733,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,094,000 after acquiring an additional 317,554 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,897,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,712,000 after acquiring an additional 74,204 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 7.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,110,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,206,000 after acquiring an additional 147,379 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 37.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,966,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,327,000 after acquiring an additional 534,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 6.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,809,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,889,000 after acquiring an additional 109,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

POR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of POR opened at $47.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.13.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.55%.

In other news, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,221,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,484.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $202,663.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,236.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $1,498,523. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

