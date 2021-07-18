Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $261,000 in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the first quarter worth $892,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 26.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 710,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,292,000 after purchasing an additional 148,126 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 33.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 23.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 829,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,694,000 after purchasing an additional 159,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 7.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 627,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,622,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBH. Oppenheimer upgraded Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen upgraded Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of SBH opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.68. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.48.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 401.89% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $926.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $363,791.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.