Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $191,000 in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,352 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 188,219 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 300,380 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 518,782 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 110,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pioneer High Income Fund alerts:

PHT opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.87. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $10.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%.

Pioneer High Income Fund Profile

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.