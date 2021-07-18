Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 price objective for the company. upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.46.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $28.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.25. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.27.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.28 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 598.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 64,949 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth about $1,108,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 42,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

