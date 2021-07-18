Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,514 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.46.

NYSE HP opened at $28.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.25. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $36.26.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.28 million. On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

