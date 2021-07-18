HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €55.17 ($64.90).

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLE. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

HLE traded down €0.92 ($1.08) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €57.20 ($67.29). 60,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,303. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €56.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.56. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €35.36 ($41.60) and a 52-week high of €61.90 ($72.82).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

