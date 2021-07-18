Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

HSDT stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.84. Helius Medical Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.16.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.14). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 200.84% and a negative net margin of 2,362.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helius Medical Technologies will post -6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 1,180.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Helius Medical Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Helius Medical Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Rollins Financial acquired a new position in Helius Medical Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 12.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

