Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 73.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $21,533,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,462,000 after acquiring an additional 59,596 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,926,000 after acquiring an additional 50,865 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 175.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 39,956 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $2,061,000. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies stock opened at $75.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 1.16. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.40 and a 12 month high of $79.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.99.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $204.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.22 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.07%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

