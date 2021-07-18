HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Stock Price Up 7.5%

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)’s share price rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.43 and last traded at $43.37. Approximately 7,409 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 174,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.35.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HHR. TheStreet raised HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. HeadHunter Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 75.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.99.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 88.24% and a net margin of 24.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HeadHunter Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in HeadHunter Group by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in HeadHunter Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

