HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HeadHunter Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. HeadHunter Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.08.

Shares of HHR opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. HeadHunter Group has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.99.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 88.24%. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. HeadHunter Group’s payout ratio is 68.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 21.1% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. 44.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

