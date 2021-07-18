Head to Head Comparison: Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) and Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) and Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ocean Power Technologies and Algonquin Power & Utilities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocean Power Technologies $1.68 million 57.97 -$10.35 million N/A N/A Algonquin Power & Utilities $1.68 billion 5.59 $782.46 million $0.64 23.80

Algonquin Power & Utilities has higher revenue and earnings than Ocean Power Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of Algonquin Power & Utilities shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Ocean Power Technologies has a beta of 2.69, indicating that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ocean Power Technologies and Algonquin Power & Utilities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocean Power Technologies -933.25% -38.34% -33.32% Algonquin Power & Utilities 46.58% 7.55% 3.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ocean Power Technologies and Algonquin Power & Utilities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocean Power Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Algonquin Power & Utilities 1 3 4 0 2.38

Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus price target of $16.75, suggesting a potential upside of 9.98%. Given Algonquin Power & Utilities’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Algonquin Power & Utilities is more favorable than Ocean Power Technologies.

Summary

Algonquin Power & Utilities beats Ocean Power Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ocean Power Technologies Company Profile

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations. The company also provides hybrid PowerBuoy products; subsea battery systems; and payloads, integration services, and marine installation services. In addition, it offers electric power and real-time data communications for remote offshore and subsea applications in markets, such as offshore oil and gas, defense and security, science and research, and communications. The company serves public and private entities, and agencies that require remote offshore power. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Monroe Township, New Jersey.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities. The company also owns and operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and thermal facilities with generating capacity of approximately 2.1 gigawatt; and regulated electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems. It serves approximately 306,000 electric connections; 371,000 natural gas connections; and 409,000 regulated water distribution and wastewater collection utility systems in the states of California, New Hampshire, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, New York, Arizona, Texas, and the Province of New Brunswick. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

