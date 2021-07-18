Hathor (HTR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $68.08 Million

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Hathor has a total market cap of $68.08 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001190 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hathor has traded 23% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00039514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00101138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00148392 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,663.16 or 1.00104334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

