Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,953 Shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,953 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PBF Logistics were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBFX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 2,430.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,237,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 660,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after buying an additional 64,936 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,163,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after buying an additional 126,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the first quarter worth about $195,000. 21.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

In other PBF Logistics news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 41,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $632,189.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded PBF Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

Shares of PBFX stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. PBF Logistics LP has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.32 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.82.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 97.04% and a net margin of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $87.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.46 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is 48.58%.

PBF Logistics Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.