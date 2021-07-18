Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 14,143 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,143 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $73,105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,925,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 195.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 47.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

MIC opened at $38.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.14. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $264.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 97.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.