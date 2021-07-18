Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $282,000 Stock Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,694 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 322,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GNL shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Global Net Lease stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -115.12, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 0.34%. Research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 89.39%.

In other news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $599,509.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,759.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $647,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,960.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,427 shares of company stock worth $3,219,475. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

