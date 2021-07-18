Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys New Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

AGO stock opened at $46.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.98.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Assured Guaranty’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $53,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,273,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Albert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $2,308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

