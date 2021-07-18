Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 9,365 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 73.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,166 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,089,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654,406 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 366.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,088,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,824,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141,858 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at $57,207,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,870,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,342,000 after purchasing an additional 672,884 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,603,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,297,000 after acquiring an additional 631,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

DB has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

NYSE:DB opened at $11.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.77. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

