Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 24.97%. On average, analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GNTY stock opened at $35.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.98 and a 1-year high of $41.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James began coverage on Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

