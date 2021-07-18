GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Short Interest Down 67.1% in June

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 176,800 shares, a decline of 67.1% from the June 15th total of 537,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in GSI Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in GSI Technology during the first quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in GSI Technology by 44.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in GSI Technology during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. 32.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSIT traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $5.13. 46,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,137. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76. GSI Technology has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $8.30.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 77.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

