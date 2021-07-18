Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Short Interest Up 45.7% in June

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,248,200 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the June 15th total of 5,659,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 683,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo México from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Grupo México from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Grupo México alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GMBXF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.68. 16,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,218. Grupo México has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $5.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.75.

Grupo MÃ©xico, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, rail transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for, exploits, and obtains minerals, metals, and other byproducts, including copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.