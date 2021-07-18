Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of BMBOY stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.22. Grupo Bimbo has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $9.48.

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, confectionery products, pastries, and other products.

