Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of BMBOY stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.22. Grupo Bimbo has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $9.48.
Grupo Bimbo Company Profile
Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Bimbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Bimbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.