Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 184,613 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 49.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 191,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,613 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in DaVita were worth $20,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in DaVita by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 36,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in DaVita by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in DaVita by 276.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,047,000 after acquiring an additional 374,996 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its stake in DaVita by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in DaVita by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

DaVita stock opened at $119.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.85 and a 1 year high of $129.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.89.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

In other DaVita news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $3,306,417.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,608,849.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,920 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $241,939.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,940.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,078,119. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

