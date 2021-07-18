Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 191,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,613 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in DaVita were worth $20,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Separately, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

NYSE DVA opened at $119.37 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.85 and a 12 month high of $129.59. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $3,306,417.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,716 shares in the company, valued at $48,608,849.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,920 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $241,939.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,940.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,562 shares of company stock worth $5,078,119. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.