Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 17,363 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 320,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in V.F. were worth $25,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 198.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in V.F. by 110.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in V.F. by 66.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in V.F. in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VFC stock opened at $77.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $57.59 and a one year high of $90.79. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 74.44, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.45.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.62%.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on VFC shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.69.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

