Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 4,049 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cintas were worth $27,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth about $17,668,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cintas by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth about $1,610,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 19,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,566,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $386.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.84. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $275.00 and a twelve month high of $392.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

