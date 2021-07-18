Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 3,713 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,617 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $26,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.7% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 54.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $349.79 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $291.55 and a 1 year high of $413.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $338.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 66.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,008,514.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,078 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.33.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

