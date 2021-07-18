Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 28,530 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,530 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $22,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,621,000 after acquiring an additional 17,870 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total transaction of $7,209,133.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 247,844 shares of company stock valued at $51,662,004. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.31.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $249.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.45. The company has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.17 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.37 and a 1 year high of $269.89.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

