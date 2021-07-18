Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 28,530 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,530 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $22,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Norges Bank bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $304,125,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,184 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after acquiring an additional 864,482 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 971.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,429,000 after acquiring an additional 503,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,139,000 after acquiring an additional 469,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $249.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.45. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.37 and a twelve month high of $269.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a PE ratio of -347.17 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.61, for a total transaction of $1,313,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.35, for a total transaction of $1,577,450.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,844 shares of company stock worth $51,662,004. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

