Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 24,875 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $23,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at $126,985,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $3,002,351.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock valued at $230,663,723 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $102.20 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $103.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

