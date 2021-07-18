Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 11,747 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 11,747 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.19% of Lear worth $20,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Lear by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lear by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 18,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $163.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.47. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $103.35 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 18.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lear from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.64.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

