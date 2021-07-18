Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $533.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will report sales of $533.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gray Television’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $542.80 million and the lowest is $525.00 million. Gray Television posted sales of $451.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Gray Television had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GTN. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gray Television currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE:GTN traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.40. 569,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,389. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

In related news, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $904,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 400,757 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,115.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,173.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,287,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,150,232.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,700 shares of company stock worth $2,410,373 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 13.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 11.3% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

