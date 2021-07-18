Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 86.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth $394,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,332,000 after acquiring an additional 184,099 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

LOPE stock opened at $89.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.64 and a 52-week high of $115.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.57.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.89 million. On average, research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

