GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Short Interest Update

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,250,000 shares, an increase of 78.3% from the June 15th total of 6,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EAF. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of EAF opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.05. GrafTech International has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.22 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 102.08%. GrafTech International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that GrafTech International will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $266,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAF. Norges Bank bought a new position in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,990,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in GrafTech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,458,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GrafTech International by 93.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,507,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,001 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC grew its position in GrafTech International by 1,216.6% during the first quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,939,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in GrafTech International by 3,010.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,632,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

