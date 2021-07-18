GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Stock Rating Lowered by Barrington Research

Barrington Research downgraded shares of GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered GP Strategies from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered GP Strategies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, GP Strategies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.96.

Shares of GP Strategies stock opened at $20.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $351.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. GP Strategies has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.17.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $114.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.66 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 2.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GP Strategies will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in GP Strategies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 444,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after buying an additional 44,667 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in GP Strategies by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in GP Strategies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,450,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,316,000 after buying an additional 160,607 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in GP Strategies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in GP Strategies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

